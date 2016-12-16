Update: 1,094 Bias-Related Incidents in the Month Following the Election

The SPLC collected reports from news articles, social media, and direct submissions via our #ReportHate intake page. The SPLC made every effort to verify each report, but many included in the count remain anecdotal. Here's the breakdown nationwide:

While the total number has surpassed the 1,000 mark, reports have slowed down significantly compared to the days immediately following the election. The reports are nonetheless as heartbreaking and infuriating as before. In Massachusetts:

Just now, our 14 year old son walked into our house and informed me that he just experienced his first hate crime. It's dark out so he was riding his bike on the sidewalk down the street from our house. He sees a man walking in the middle of the sidewalk, so our son says, "Excuse me". The man steps to the side and then yells, "Hey nigger, next time get off of the bike". This is a quick walk from our new home and I am enraged and saddened that someone near us would do that.

In Florida:

I witnessed an apparently inebriated older white man in the park make an obscene gesture at two women in hijabs in a public park. The women scurried away and the man turned to me perhaps under the assumption that I shared his enmity. He made remarks about Ohio and, to the effect, that Muslims are subhuman and that “President Trump got his work cut out for him." We exchanged words but I avoided an altercation and left the scene.

Overall, anti-immigrant incidents (315) remain the most reported, followed by anti-black (221), anti-Muslim (112), and anti-LGBT (109). Anti-Trump incidents numbered 26 (6 of which were also anti-white in nature, with 2 non-Trump related anti-white incidents reported).

We’ve also been tracking false reports (13 total), as a handful of high profile incidents have been recently uncovered, including two (I, II) that we had previously counted and have removed for this update.

While it is almost certain that more false reports will be uncovered, and the SPLC will be quick to update our database, the right-wing narrative that this wave of incidents are all hoaxes simply doesn’t stand up to the numbers. Counting all 13 false reports (listed at the bottom of this post), of which only two were counted in our previous reporting, amounts to just over 1 percent of the total number of incidents collected in this update.

Let’s get to the numbers.

As we’ve previously reported, many incidents cross multiple “types.” This voicemail, left at a church known for its immigrant community outreach in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Nov. 21, we categorized as one incident. Its main type was anti-immigrant while its subtypes were anti-LGBT, anti-Latino, and Trump.

Here’s the transcription:

“I think this is the gay church, that help gays that get kicked out of the country along with all the fricken Mexicans that are illegal that you guys are hiding illegally. I hope Trump gets ya. Trump Trump Trump. Trump Trump Trump. Trump’s gonna get your asses out of here and throw you over the wall. You dirty rotten scumbags. Hillary is a scumbag bitch. too bad waaa waaa. Hillary lost. Hillary lost. Trump’s gonna getcha and throw you over the wall.”

Like the incident above, around 37 percent of all incidents directly referenced either President-elect Donald Trump, his campaign slogans, or his infamous remarks about sexual assault.

Within these Trump-related incidents, we can see which incident types most frequently included a reference to Trump (excluding anti- and pro-Trump only incidents which would both be 100 percent).

By far, anti-woman incidents saw the greatest share:

Trump-related incidents (including anti-Trump (26) incidents) appear to follow the same trend over time, dropping off since their peak during the period immediately following Election Day:

The most frequently reported incident type, anti-immigrant (315) incidents, were around 29 percent of all of those reported to us. We saw a number of different targets, as well as a more generalized sentiment against perceived foreigners that was vague in terms of targeting race or country of origin.

Those subtypes break down as follows, with anti-Muslim incidents included (anti-Muslim incidents, separate from our anti-immigrant count but related in quality, also encapsulate incidents that could also be defined as anti-Arab):

Of particular note in this updated time period is a string of hateful anti-Muslim letters sent to mosques and Islamic centers around the country. Between Nov. 23 and Dec. 2, the following centers all received an identical letter that described Muslims as "Children of Satan” and a "vile and filthy people."

California:

Islamic Center of Claremont

Islamic Center of Northridge

Evergreen Islamic Center

Islamic Center of Southern California, Los Angeles (Koreatown)

Islamic Center of Davis

Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno

Long Beach Islamic Center

Elsewhere:

Masjid Miami Gardens

Islamic Center of Savannah

Masjid Al-Fajr Islamic Center of Greater Indianapolis

Islamic Center of Boston

Islamic Center of Ann Arbor

Islamic Center of East Lansing

Islamic Center of Cleveland

reports of an Islamic center in Denver, Colo.

We’ve also been tracking the reported distribution of white nationalist (47), KKK (7), and anti-Semitic (3) posters and fliers. In total, we captured 57 separate incidents with a spike coming on the first Monday following the election:

With white nationalist “alt-right” figureheads like Richard Spencer and Milo Yiannopolous touring college campuses, the increased confidence that these groups are feeling following Trump’s victory, and the unprecedented press attention they are receiving, it isn’t surprising to see that nearly 74 percent of these incidents occurred on campuses, where the ‘movement’ hopes to build its numbers.

The white nationalist alt-right youth groups behind these incidents were American Vanguard, Identity Evropa, TheRightStuff. We collected reports from the following colleges and universities:

University of Arkansas, Fort Smith

Arizona State University

University California San Diego

University California, Davis

UCLA

University of California, Santa Cruz

University of California, Santa Barbara

University of Colorado, Colorado Springs

University of Augusta

Iowa State University

Michigan State University

Grand Valley State University

William Jewell College

Rutgers

University of Cincinnati

Miami University

Ohio State University

University of Oklahoma

Southern Methodist University

University of Texas, Dallas

Virginia Commonwealth University

University of Washington

Beloit College

Diablo Valley College

University of Florida

Florida Gulf Coast University

University of Central Florida

The University of Chicago

Indiana University-Purdue University

Purdue University

Amherst College

University of Maryland

Lebanon Valley College

Emerson College

The breakdown of location types has stayed steady throughout our reporting, with the majority of incidents occurring at K-12 schools (226), businesses like Starbucks, Walmart, and restaurants (203), and colleges and universities (172).

Likely False Reports: